New Joe Delucci’s Gelato ice cream parlour to open in Sunderland city centre

Summer has come early to a shopping centre with the news that a national ice cream store is opening its doors.

Joe Delucci’s Gelato is a fast-growing chain of Italian style ice cream parlours, which currently has 20 outlets across the UK, with more being added all the time.

And now the company is to open up at Sunderland’s Bridges shopping centre, bringing its acclaimed range of ice creams in a variety of flavours.

The new parlour will be based outside of the new, large River Island unit which is set to open at the Bridges in the former Sports Direct store.

Richard Pierce, of Joe Delucci’s, said the company was thrilled to be opening in the city.

“It’s fantastic to be finally opening at The Bridges, we’ve been looking forward to it for some time and we can’t wait to serve our incredible ice cream to the good people of Sunderland.

”Our gelato is made with a huge amount of fruit and natural ingredients, and with a flavour to suit everybody, we are certain nobody will have tasted anything quite like it before.”

Andy Bradley, centre director, said that Joe Delucci’s was a welcome addition to the Bridges.

“It’s fantastic news for us to be able to welcome another new company into Sunderland,” he said.

“Joe Delucci’s is renowned for the quality of its products and its commitment to using natural ingredients and is a perfect fit for us.

“The good news is that our shoppers aren’t going to have to wait until the summer to enjoy amazing ice cream.”