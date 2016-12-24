New duvet cover makes kids’ SAFC dreams come true

The latest kid’s craze brings whole new meaning to ‘dreaming of playing for Sunderland.’

North East entrepreneur Lewis McGreal was inspired to create officially-licensed bedclothes that transform a child into a player with their favourite team by his little brother.

It has actually taken us over a year to get from it being an idea around the kitchen table to becoming a reality. Lewis McGreal

The duvet set, featuring a life-size football player whose head is replaced by that of the user, has been a big hit in the run-up to Christmas, with thousands of people sharing it on-line.

Whitley Bay-based Lewis says he has been overwhelmed by the interest in his footballer-themed duvet covers after they went viral on social media.

“The interest on-line has just been incredible,” he said.

“The number of people asking for the covers on Facebook has been insane, it’s great to see such as excitement around the product.

“It was my little brother who initially mentioned that this idea would amazing if it was a footballer. He is completely football mad anyway.

“My mum soon discovered you couldn’t buy them anywhere and that was the light bulb moment when we thought ‘we can do it ourselves’.”

As well as the Black Cats, Lewis’ company, Dream Big Bedding, now also offers duvet sets featuring Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Celtic FC – with requests regularly coming in from parents asking for other clubs to be added to the range.

Demand has been extremely high in hew run-up to the Christmas season: “The orders are still coming in thick and fast with people desperate to have them for Christmas Day,” said Lewis.

Visit the website at www.dreambig-bedding.co.uk to browse the company’s unique product range.