New court date set for South Shields man after homes were evacuated during 'bomb' scare

A man will appear in court next month after dozens of homes in South Tyneside were evacuated following a 'bomb' scare.

Wayne Allen, 38, of Lake Avenue, Marsden, South Shelds, was charged with a number of assaults and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Residents in Lake Avenue were forced to leave their homes in the early hours of Friday as officers and an army bomb disposal team sealed off the area after officers discovered what they said ‘gave the appearance of improvised explosives’ as they searched a property over an unrelated matter.

He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 26.