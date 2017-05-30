New College Durham announced as sponsor for Lumiere light festival

College bosses have announced they will be sponsoring this year’s Durham Lumiere event.

Lumiere will return to light up Durham for the fifth time this year, from November 16-19.

It has become a ‘must see’ landmark event in the cultural calendar of the North East and New College Durham has announced it will be one of the sponsors this year.

Principal John Widdowson said: “We are delighted to be able to support this spectacular light festival, which showcases our historic city of Durham. As a college, it is a pleasure to be part of the enjoyment and economic benefit that Lumiere brings to Durham.”

Lumiere is produced by leading arts charity Artichoke and commissioned by Durham County Council, with additional support from Arts Council England and a raft of sponsors and funders.

Students from New College Durham will also learn first-hand from the experts at Artichoke through a series of workshops including meet the artist, technical production, and how to produce a festival.

Helen Marriage, director of Artichoke, said: “This amazing free event has developed its worldwide reputation only because local and regional businesses, organisations and individuals recognise its value and contribute to making it happen. The festival is made with and for its community.”

The free-to-attend festival attracted an estimated 200,000 visitors to Durham in 2015, making a regional economic impact calculated at £9.6million and delivering an extraordinary return on investment for Durham County Council.

Corporate director for regeneration and local services of Durham County Council, Ian Thompson said: “We are tremendously proud that Durham is the birthplace of Lumiere and of our association with such a world-class event.

“The fact we are welcoming back a fifth edition is testament to the public’s love for Lumiere, as well as its phenomenal track record in delivering tangible economic benefits, Lumiere also puts a smile on people’s faces and you cannot put a price on that.”