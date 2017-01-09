New app will turn up the heat for North East firm

A Houghton repair firm is trying out a new app aimed at transforming the way businesses organise their time.

0800 Repair Gas is fieldtesting the app, devised by leading parts supplier Flame Heating Spares.

The new service will offer real-time support to heating engineers installing boilers and heating equipment, by providing an end-to-end service which performs a diagnostic on any boiler and identifies the parts required.

Gateshead-based Flame, which operates branches throughout the region, has enlisted the help of 0800 Repair Gas, one of its long-standing customers, to test the app while carrying out routine jobs.

The two companies have collaborated before, with Flame signing an agreement, with 0800 Repair Gas in 2015 to supply its engineers with parts and equipment.

John Savage, managing director of Flame Heating Spares, said: “Our app will be a game changer in the industry, and I am really excited that we will soon be in a position to roll it out to all customers.

“I have worked with 0800 Repair Gas for many years and they are the ideal firm to carry out the testing of the app, due to their high volume of jobs that its engineers carry out each week.

“Downtime is a major issue within the heating and plumbing trade, which I’m sure Phil and his team at 0800 Repair Gas are more than aware of, so the app aims to combat this and allow installers to complete as many jobs as possible, efficiently and effectively.

“It is an exciting time for the company and things are heating up in anticipation of our latest launch.”

Phil Pallister, managing director of 0800 Repair Gas, added: “It’s great to be collaborating with Flame again and to assist John with a project of this importance, which really does have the potential to shape the industry.

“We have enjoyed a positive relationship with Flame and our engineers have benefited from our current partnership, so hopefully this will continue as we carry out the testing of the app.”

The Flame Heating Spares app is connected to technical information provider, Infomill’s parts identification function, which also links to the Flame website. The software has the capability to supply information readily, as well as check stock levels at each of Flame’s six branches.

It will be available free on Android and Apple devices for all Flame customers.