New £10m older people's home in Sunderland set for 'open day' this week

A new £10million home for older people in Sunderland will be showcased this week.

People will get the chance to find out more about Hope Bank View, on Dene Street, Silksworth, at an open day on Thursday.

The older person's housing and care development is the first project launched on Wearside by Abbeyfield, an organisation which has been providing housing and care for over 60 years.

It is also known for its charitable work to counter loneliness.

The first residents of Hope Bank View are set to move in this November, and potential tenants, their families, older people's organisations and the community have been invited by Abbeyfield to an event on Thursday.

While work is continuing on completing the building, the meeting will take place at the Everyday Active Centre, on Silksworth Lane, between 1pm and 4pm.

It will focus on the 75 one and two bedroom flats available to rent, while people can meet Abbeyfield staff and find out more about the services that will be available both to people living there and the community.

Jacquelene Notman, Abbeyfield’s project lead on the Silksworth development, said: “This will be a fantastic chance for people to come along with any questions about the scheme and living with us at Hope Bank View, and for their families and the wider community to hear about Abbeyfield and our values.

“Abbeyfield is known for its ‘open door’ philosophy and the way we reach out into the communities around our houses and homes across the UK through special events, activities, and other initiatives, to help people build new and lasting friendships and just enjoy life.

“With five months to go until Hope Bank View welcomes its first residents, we are already building what we hope will be lasting bonds in the area.

"The name, Hope Bank View, was chosen by a group of year five pupils at New Silksworth Junior School, and we are looking forward to building on that relationship.

“Beyond that, the open day will be a chance for people to talk to myself and other Abbeyfield staff openly and honestly, and for us to explain in more detail how people living with us are encouraged to maintain their independence and enjoy an enhanced quality of life.”

The topping out ceremony of the new facility is set to take place next month.

When it is complete, Hope Bank View will offer 38 one bedroom and 37 two bedroom apartments, offering independent living with additional care services for those aged 55 and over.

A fully furnished ground floor show apartment will be open to view by appointment from the start of July.

The scheme is being financed by both Abbeyfield and the Homes and Communities Agency - the national housing and regeneration body for England that helps to fund affordable accommodation - in partnership with Sunderland City Council and building contractor, Tyneside-based Tolent Construction.

Abbeyfield is also working with the NHS in Sunderland to provide community space for drop-in sessions.

Hope Bank View will include communal lounge areas that neighbours will be encouraged to visit, as well as a sensory and kitchen garden, and a relaxation area created with funding from The Hospitals Saturday Fund, where residents can enjoy beauty and holistic treatments and have access to a professional hair salon.

Sunderland-based Ian Potts, of Eon Arts, is creating bespoke prints and textiles and sourcing materials and items that have a direct link to Silksworth and the area in general.

Jacquelene said: “Whether you are considering housing with care for yourself or a family member, or just want to find out what the scheme is all about, the open day will give people that opportunity to find out more and understand further the benefits of living with Abbeyfield.”

To register, or find out more about the scheme, call 0113 467 2830 or email: silksworth@abbeyfield.com