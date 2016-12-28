Negotiations bring man on wrong side of bridge railings to safety

A rescue effort was launched after a man was seen on the wrong side of a barrier on a River Wear bridge.

The fire service, police, paramedics and members of HM Coastguard were called to the Queen Alexandra Bridge at 3.20am today after concerns for the man.

On arrival, they found him on the wrong side of the bridge's railings.

Police officers spoke to the man and he moved to the right side of the barrier.

The incident came to a close just after 5.30am, when the man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for a check up as a precaution.