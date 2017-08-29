Nato duty for Sunderland’s adopted ship HMS Ocean

Sunderland’s adopted ship is off to the Med.

HMS Ocean has left her home port of Devonport in Plymouth, bound for the Mediterranean, where she will spend the rest of the year as flagship for the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2).

HMS Ocean is an incredibly capable amphibious and command platform and represents a significant UK contribution to NATO's efforts to maintain security in the Mediterranean region.

The long-standing NATO commitment contributes to the on-going maritime security of the region. A key task is ensuring the security of the shipping trade routes used for imports such as oil and exports.

Commanding officer Captain Robert Pedre said: “My ship’s company and I very much look forward to assuming the role of a NATO Flagship.

“HMS Ocean is an incredibly capable amphibious and command platform and represents a significant UK contribution to NATO’s efforts to maintain security in the Mediterranean region.”

He paid tribute to the support at home, especially as the ship has been away for 11 months in the past 16 on deployments and exercises.