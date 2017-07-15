Music fans turn out for Summer Streets Festival in Sunderland

The streets of Sunderland came alive with the sound of music as a community festival made its return.

The annual Summer Streets Festival took place at Thompson Park, Southwick, with dozens of artists performing on stage including Frankie and the Heartstrings, Dennis and Warm Digits.

Youngters from Inspire Stage School take to the stage at Summer Streets Festival, Thomspon Park, Sunderland.

Summer Streets, which is organised by The Cultural Spring, last year attracted crowds of 8,000 people across the course of the weekend to see headliners Field Music and a host of other acts.

This year the festival did not feature a parade as in previous events, but visitors were still able to enjoy a day of free music, stand up comedy for children and workshops.

A live screenprinting demonstration was held as well as a make a wish flag workshop and facepainting for youngsters.

The weather was mixed during the day’s events, but plenty of people still turned out.

Sunderland Young Carers Drummers with Dave Harper at Summer Streets Festival, Thomspon Park, Sunderland.

Summer Streets artistic director organiser Ross Millard told the Echo: “The weather is one of the only things we can’t control.

“But people have still turned out in numbers for the festival and that’s what it’s all about.

“We think this event getting more established and we want to keep promoting the community side of it.

“There are a lot of people from different parts of Sunderland who have turned out and it’s great to see.

Summer Streets Festival at Thomspon Park, Sunderland.

“It’s a celebration of the city.

“All kinds of cultural things such as this are coming into the city and that can only be good.”

Now in its fourth year, Summer Streets is funded by the Cultural Spring, Arts Council England’s Grants for the Arts scheme, Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust and Sunderland Music Education Hub.

The festival is part of The Cultural Spring’s aim to boost arts participation.

Summer Streets Festival at Thomspon Park, Sunderland.

The festival took place just hours after it was announced that Sunderland has been shortlisted for the UK City of Culture 2021.

“It is an amazing thing for the people of Sunderland,” added Ross.

“That is why it’s the right time to be putting events like this on and hopefully more will happen.”

Also on the bill were the Heavenly Thrillbillies.