Mum set to take on Sunderland fun run in memory of daughter who died aged two

A mum is set to take on this weekend’s Race for Grace Obstacle Challenge in memory of her beloved daughter who died aged just two.

Nichola Mason is entering this year’s obstacle course event alongside son Isaac, seven.

Evie Mason, who died aged two in 2005 after suffering from I-Cell disease.

Nichola took part in the very first Race for Grace event with her daughter Evie.

Sadly, Evie suffered from the fatal I-Cell disease, a rare metabolic disorder, and months after taking part in the fun run in September 2004, she died in January 2005 at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Nichola, of Red House in Sunderland, said: “Evie had been poorly with a chest infection and had been on a ventilator for nearly three weeks.

“Her kidneys and heart started to fail and my husband Michael and I had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off her life support. “Isaac never got to meet his big sister but both Michael and I make sure he knows all about her and we keep her memory very much alive.”

Nichola Mason with son Isaac, who will be taking part in the Race for Grace.

The Echo was one of the supporters of the first ever Race for Grace events awarded the Evie Mason Memorial Trophy to the winner of the baby and toddler mini race in September 2005.

Karen Maclennan, senior fundraiser and event organiser at the respite centre, said: “I am over the moon that Nichola and Isaac are taking part this year.

“Nichola has been a great supporter of Grace House since the charity was launched and we have built a lovely friendship over the years.”

The 5k fun run is being held this Sunday at Herrington Country Park.

Nichola Mason with son Isaac, who will be taking part in the Race for Grace.

Karen added: “I’m delighted our Race for Grace 5K fun run is back and so excited that we’ve introduced the fun obstacle challenges throughout the course.

“We’ve made sure that it is totally child-friendly and kept the same course so that anyone wanting to come along to do a 5k walk or fun run can still do so too by keeping to the hard-standing pathways.

“We’ve also kept the entry fee as low as possible with children 10-years-old and under free and those 11 and over being able to take part for only £10, we are asking that everyone taking part raises additional sponsorship money.”

To donate to Nichola’s fund-raising, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nichola-mason2.

To register for the Race for Grace Obstacle Challenge call 525 2885 or go to www.gracehouse.co.uk.