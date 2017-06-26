Mum of missing Sunderland man Callum Young makes fresh appeal for help to trace missing son

A heart-broken mum has made a renewed appeal for help to trace her son who has been missing for almost two years.

Callum Young was 22 when he vanished in August 2015.

Missing man Callum Young

He was last seen on August 26 at his home in Hylton Road and was reported missing on August 30 after his family was unable to make contact with him.

Despite extensive enquiries by Northumbria Police and appeals for help by his family and friends, he has not been in touch and no information on his whereabouts has been forthcoming.

Now mum Colleen has again appealed for Callum - or anyone who knows where he is - to get in touch and let the family know that he is okay.

“We have heard nothing,” said Colleen, 45.

“I just want him to come home, or at least just let us now that he is okay.”

Detectives were keeping the family informed about the progress of their inquiries, but with no leads, there was little to report.

“The police keep coming round every now and then,” said Colleen.

“They keep us updated on different things, but they can’t really do that much. They have got nothing to go on.”

Colleen is still baffled by Callum’s disappearance, which she says was completely out of character.

“He just disappeared. He went missing out of the blue,” she said.

“He was always in contact with the family, every day - then he just went.

“He left all his stuff, everything. Callum would not have done that.

“It just was not like him to go away and we all miss him.

“If I could speak to him, I would just ask him to come home or to get in touch and let us know that he is all right.”

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts should contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 474 300815.