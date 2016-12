A multi-vehicle crash caused disruption on the A1 at Washington.

One lane was closed northbound on the A1(M) prior to Junction 65, at Washington Services, following the collision which involved three vehicles.

An accident on the A1 near Washington Services. Credit @NPRoadPolicing

Diversions were put in place via A195/A182 and back via A1231 while emergency services cleared the road.

The road has now been re-opened.

One woman was taken to hospital.