Multi-vehicle crash on A1M hits rush hour traffic

Several vehicles have been involved in a collision on a major North East route.
The emergency services are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway between junction 61 at Bowburn and junction 62 at Carrville in Durham.
It follows a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19 near Seaham earlier this morning, which involved seven vehicles.
That route has now reopened.
