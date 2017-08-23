Multi-million pound Testo’s improvement plans reach next stage

The first official move has been made in a £100 million scheme to ease one of South Tyneside’s biggest traffic bottlenecks.

A planning application from Highways England has been approved by the Secretary of State for Transport for review which would replace the existing Testo’s roundabout - between the A184 and the A19 - with an overpass and improved roundabout.

The Testo's junction.

If they get the go-ahead by the planning inspectorate, the planned works will involve:

*Raising the A19 carriageway above ground on an embankment and stilts and over the existing roundabout.

*Widening the existing Testo’s roundabout to incorporate new connector roads between the junction and the A19 main line.

*Creating parallel link roads between Testo’s junction and the adjacent Downhill Lane junction to the south.

*Improvements to non-motorised user facilities through the provision of new and upgraded facilities.

The plans aim to remove a number of congestion bottlenecks along the A19, both north and south of the Tyne.

A Highways England spokeswoman said: “The Planning Inspectorate has notified us of their decision to accept an application for examination for an order granting development consent for the scheme.”

The new junction aims to improve both safety and journey times in the area, contributing towards the country’s long-term economic plan.

Queuing traffic on the A19.

The application comes as the Gazette continues to push its Safe A19 campaign calling on the Government to hold an inquiry into safety on one of our busiest roads.

Nearly 900 people have signed the petition so far in response to growing concerns about the number of accidents and casualties on the stretch of the road from South Tyneside’s Testo’s roundabout to Wolviston, County Durham.

Copies of the application form, accompanying documents along with plans and maps are available for free until October 6 from The Word Library in South Shields and Bunny Hill Customer Service Centre.

Or by calling Highways England on 0300 470 4418.

Highways England have confirmed that there will be no further consultation on the Testo’s works, but any representations in relation to the plans must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by October 6.

To view the application form online visit: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/north-east/a19-a184-testos-junction-improvement/





SIDE BAR: Safer A19

The Gazette launched its Safer A19 campaign earlier this month in response to growing concerns about the number of accidents and casualties on the stretch of the road from South Tyneside’s Testo’s roundabout to Wolviston, County Durham.

The campaign is calling on the Government to hold an inquiry into safety on one of our busiest roads.

Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon alone.

Nearly 900 people have signed the petition so far.

This month calls have been made for more investment in transport outside London and the South East, amid claims of a huge north-south divide in Government spending.

Figures published by the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) North shows the north of England has seen £59 billion less spending over the last decade compared to the capital.

A major cross-party summit is being held in Leeds later this week to discuss transport investment in the north, attended by the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram, and the leaders of Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester councils.

Our petition can be found by visiting www.change.org and searching for ‘Safe A19’.