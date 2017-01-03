MS man’s bid for pioneering treatment reaches £9,000

A man who is battling to pay for pioneering multiple sclerosis treatment abroad, says is delighted after reaching a fundraising milestone.

Paul George, 40, was diagnosed with relapse and remitting MS 10 years ago and has been watched his life change as symptoms progressed.

MS sufferer Paul George is to fundraise for stem cell treatment

Four months ago he launched a bid to raise £40,000 for pioneering Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) abroad and has now managed to raise £9,000.

Mr George, a former construction worker, said he was amazed to have reached this amount so soon after launching the appeal.

He said: “It is unbelievable.

“I am blown away by how generous people have been and it is very humbling to see that people have donated to my case.

“A lot of people have donated anonymously, so I just want to say thank you to everybody.

“It has restored my faith in humanity.”

Mr George, from Wilton Gardens, Boldon, South Tyneside, was just 30 when he noticed his sight had become blurred while he was driving to work and was rushed to hospital.

He was eventually told by doctors that he had MS.

The treatment he requires is called Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), and is available in places such as Russia and Poland. It offers the possibility of slowing, if not stopping, the progression of his MS.

Mr George said he has organised a fundraising event to take place in the New Year.

“We are now a quarter of the way there and after Christmas we are going to push as hard as we can to get this money raised,” he said.

“There is a gig coming up with band The Shakes at the Simonside Club, on February 10 with all the funds going to the cause.

“I am also hoping to set up a text donation number to raise further funds and I have now opened a new Go Fund Me page to replace the last one.”

The gig will kick off at 7.30pm on February 10 and tickets can be bought for £5 from the club, on Winskell Road, South Shields.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/hsct-fundraising

For more information on fundraising events visit: www.facebook.com/pfgeorgeHSCT