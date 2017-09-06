MP’s Early Day Motion demands urgent A19 safety review

A North East MP is stepping up pressure on the Government to improve safety on the A19.

Easington MP Grahame Morris has been a keen supporter of our Safe A19.

Easington MP Grahame Morris.

Now he has tabled an Early Day Motion urging Secretary of State for Trasnport Chris Grayling to hold “an urgent review” into the safety of the road.

The draft motion says: “This House calls on the Government to undertake an urgent review about road safety on the A19; expresses concern at the regularity and number of accidents on the A19 which frequently results in road closures and diversions through villages and residential areas; believes the Department for Transport should also undertake a cost-benefit analysis of road improvements compared to the excessive costs to the emergency services when attending road traffic accidents; believes there are a number of structural issues such as short slip roads, multiple exits, slow-moving vehicles, and significant vehicle volume; also recognises issues of driving standards, excessive speed, failure to maintain suitable distances between vehicles and other dangerous driving practices; is concerned at the ongoing austerity cuts by the Government which is restricting resources and reducing officer numbers for Durham Police, the only outstanding police force in the country according to HM Inspector of Police; notes the A19 is vital for the North East economy and the local economy on the East Coast; calls on the Government to add substance to the Northern Powerhouse rhetoric by investing in North East road infrastructure and specifically the A19 as a major economic contributor for the region; and demands the Department for Transport undertake an urgent review of road safety on the A19 to identify necessary structural improvements, the need for greater traffic enforcement and actions to improve driver behaviour and driving standards on the A19.”

l To sign our petition, visit change.org