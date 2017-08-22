MP backs bookies’ campaign in aid of bowel cancer awareness

Have your say

A local MP has given his support to a national charity initiative which has so far raised over £120,000.

Grahame Morris, MP for Easington, visited his local William Hill shop to back the Bobby Moore Fund’s Football Shirt Friday campaign.

The bookies sponsored and took part in the campaign for the second year running as part of its Close to HOME community commitment.

As part of bowel cancer awareness month, William Hill colleagues and customers donated £2 to wear their favourite football shirt for the day.

They also provided a £50 charity bet which Grahame placed on a Sunderland game, and although the bet was unsuccessful, the £50 stake was donated to the charity.

In total, the company raised £24,203.22 for the Bobby Moore Fund on Football Shirt Friday.