Move to new base paves way for Sunderland firm’s expansion

Asbestos and environmental management consultancy Franks Portlock is eyeing further growth as it creates new jobs and moves to a new home across the A19.

The firm, which has offices in Rosyth, in Fife, and Sellafield, in Cumbria, provides a range of asbestos consultancy, inspection, testing and management services.

A team of 31, including surveyors, analysts and support staff have moved from their Washington base to a new office in Hylton Park as the firm celebrates 10 years in business.

The move will allow the business to create ten new posts.

Technical director Phil Franks said: “Since our inception in 2007, we have grown our portfolio of consultancy, inspection, testing and management services, opened offices in the North East, Scotland and London, and increased our team to 29 staff.

“Our new office is ideally located, and will provide us with the extra space required to support further expansion and our ambitious plans for future growth, while allowing us to offer an even better service for all our clients.”

Director Stephen Portlock added: “We’ve achieved so much as a business in the last 10 years, going from strength to strength and providing services for high-profile services such as the NHS, Sellafield, local authorities in England and Scotland, and high street retailers.

“We’re seeing an increasing demand for our services and in addition to the office move, we have created new posts in commercial management and human resources.

“It’s an exciting time of growth for us and we’re very much looking forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

The company is an accredited testing and inspection body and helps a wide range of organisations to manage workplace and environmental risk to comply with UK safety regulations.