Mother and son open new butcher shop in Boldon

A mother and son are aiming to make the right cut with meat fans as they launch their own butcher’s business.

Ryan Lafferty and Eileen Caldwell opened the door to Lafferty and Mum’s Family Butchers, in Charles Street, Boldon, two weeks ago.

Since then, the pair haven’t looked back, as they have seen both repeat and new customers visiting their shop.

Mr Lafferty, 22, said: “I always knew I would work for myself. I wasn’t sure if it would be a cafe or a butcher’s.

“But the more I was being trained in the butcher’s trade, the more I was finding I was enjoying it.”

Ryan learned his trade at Churchill’s Butchers, run by his brother-in-law Anthony Robson and Ryan’s sister Laura, in Southwick, Sunderland.

After spending three years under the wing of Anthony and his father Eric Robson, he decided to finally branch out on his own.

Mr Lafferty added: “My brother-in-law’s business was a family-run small business so there wasn’t really anywhere for progression.

“I’d spoken to my mam about opening up a butcher’s shop and we both decided to just give it a go.

“We live in Boldon, we know there are butcher’s shops in East Boldon, but there are none down this end of Boldon, so we thought it would be nice to open one here.

“My mam was out driving when she saw the shop up for rent, we phoned up and that was it.”

The shop provides a range of meat options which are UK sourced. Family saving packs are also available, which are put together with the customer.

All burgers and sausages are made on site.

Mr Lafferty said: “We are very much a family run business. My brother-in-law and his father also come down from time to time to help out.

“And it’s great working alongside my mam.

“We did have a little hiccup when the shop first opened as one of our fridges broke but everyone has been so patient with us.

“The support we’ve received from customers has been really good and we have had lots of positive feedback.

“Hopefully, if things continue to go well, we could look at opening up another shop and one day have a family chain.”

Lafferty’s Family Butchers is open Monday to Friday from 8am until 5pm and Saturdays, 8am until 3pm.

The shop has a facebook page, Lafferty and Mum’s.