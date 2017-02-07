More than 50 jobs created ahead of new care home opening

More than 50 jobs have been created with the opening of a new purpose-built care home set to be unveiled next week.

The 57-bedroom home is located in Grampian Drive, Peterlee and will employ over 50 staff from the local area.

Bosses say the home will provide residential and dementia care, on a long or short term break basis, and has been designed to offer a unique living space, purpose-built to ensure that residents have a high quality of life and that they receive the very best care.

Facilities include ensuite bedrooms with shower and some with doors out into the garden, a hair and beauty salon, a cafe and beautiful landscaped gardens.

The care home will be managed by Judith Tully.

Judith, who has over 16 years’ experience in the sector, chose a career in elderly care as she wanted to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Bosses say that is reflected in her 2016 outstanding Care Quality Commission (CQC) grading.

Judith was the manager at Park House in Guisborough, East Cleveland, for more than three years and was highly respected by residents, colleagues and healthcare professionals, say company chiefs.

Bosses say she is described in the inspection report as ‘being there for the wellbeing of the residents’ and ‘passionate about care and the services provided’.

In 2016 she was also named ‘Care Home Manager of the Year’ at the company awards ceremony.

The care home is set to be unveiled to the public for the first time later this month during an open day.

Judith says she is delighted to have been given the opportunity to build upon her success in her new role.

She said: “I am thrilled to be managing Grampian Court and I am excited to have been given the opportunity to commission my first new care home.

“We have received a really warm welcome from everyone in the community and I am really looking forward to meeting everyone at the open day.”

On February 18, Judith and her team will open the doors to the public for the first time at the Grampian Court Open Day.

Judith added: “We welcome everyone to come and have a tour around our new home and to find out about our plans for the future. “I have a great team behind me at Grampian Court and we can’t wait to welcome our first residents.”

The new care home will offer many facilities including: plasma televisions in the lounges and some bedrooms, unlimited wifi access, a beauty salon and direct dial telephones to every room. There will be landscaped gardens surrounding the building with space for relaxation and activities.