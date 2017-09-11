More than 400 drivers caught speeding during police crackdown

A week-long crackdown on speeding drivers saw more than 400 people caught going too fast across Cleveland, County Durham and Darlington.

The Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU) launched the operation on Monday, August 21 and in just seven days, 410 drivers were found to be breaking the speed limits across the two force areas.

Officers caught one driver going as fast as 86mph in a 50mph zone and another was travelling as fast as 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The total number of offences consisted of 128 recorded by officers out on patrol and 282 caught on equipment used by the unit’s safety camera vans, as well as 17 other offences dealt with such as no seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

Depending on how far they were exceeding the limit, the offenders will either have been invited to go on a speed awareness course, issued with a fixed penalty fine or in the most serious cases, face prosecution.

The operation was launched in support of a Europe-wide campaign aimed at reducing speeds and improving safety for all road-users.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the CDSOU, said: “The number of drivers caught speeding demonstrates that enforcement action remains absolutely essential.

“Too many motorists are continuing to drive in an unacceptable, unsafe manner and putting lives at risk.

“We won’t tolerate speeding. Excess speed is one of the biggest single causes of all road collisions not only in our area, but nationally and remains one of our #fatal4.

“Limits are put in place for a reason; to protect people.

“Drivers across Cleveland and Durham can therefore expect to see more operations like this over the coming months.”

Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for Durham Constabulary, Ron Hogg, said: “I am disappointed in the results of this latest campaign, which clearly shows hundreds of people continue to flout the law, needlessly risking their lives and the lives of others.

“Improving road safety is one the objectives in my Police, Crime and Victims’ Plan.

“I will continue to support partnership campaigns such as this, to clamp down on speeding drivers who continue to put our communities at risk.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “It’s always disappointing to hear that warnings have not been heeded and people have continued to speed despite repeated messages regarding the dangers of speeding.

“People are killed and seriously injured on roads around the country every day due to speeding.

“I will continue to support the work of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit in operations like this one aimed at reducing those casualties and fatalities.”