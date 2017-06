Thousands of properties are without electricity after a power cut in Seaham.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore supplies to around 4,350 properties in the SR7 post code area.

The cut was first reported at 1.22pm and the firm says it has already restored power to some customers.

The rest are expected to have their services restored by 10pm.

Northern Powergrid says the problem has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area