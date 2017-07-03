More reasons to shop at Morrisons as supermarket launches home delivery service

A supermarket company is now delivering to shoppers' doorsteps after launching the service across the region.

Morrisons says more than half a million people will now have the choice of using the grocery service, which has created 41 new jobs to fulfil the online orders.

The roles have been filled with customer assistants and team leaders.

The Morrisons service will offer one-hour rather than two-hour delivery slots and food prepared by its expert foodmakers.

The supermarket’s distinctive vans will begin delivering groceries to homes from Sunderland in the north, down to Middlesbrough and Darlington in the south of the region, from 8am each day.

The firm says one of shoppers’ biggest concerns when shopping online is freshness, so Morrisons will be offering a fresh check where customers will be able to confirm the freshness of the products before they accept them.

Matt Kelleher, its online and digital director, said: “We listened to customers in the North East and they told us that they would like the option to order their shopping online, and have it delivered to their home.

"Our home delivery service will be the closest thing to actually being in the store and selecting the items yourself.”