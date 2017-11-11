More of the ‘Mackem-nificent Seven’ Sunderland fans who attended Grimsby cup game emerge

More of the “Mackem-nificent Seven” Sunderland supporters who made the trek to see their side play Grimsby Town have come forward.

Just a handful of Black Cats fans made the journey to Lincolnshire to see the managerless club play in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday evening.

Max Craik's ticket to the Grimsby Town v Sunderland game.

The hosts gave the attendance for the Blundell Park encounter as being 248, with three Sunderland fans.

But it is actually thought that seven SAFC supporters were in attendance at the match.

The Echo has already spoken to fanatical supporter Matthew Jewitt, who took his grandad Steven Thompson, who is a Leeds United fan, to the game as a way of marking Steven’s 65th birthday.

But now Max Craik has come forward to say that he and pal Morgan Grieve, from Pelton near Chester-le-Street, were among those backing the Lads.

Max, 18, who is from Stanley in County Durham, said: “I didn’t think there would even be any other fans there so I was shocked to see some when we arrived.

“To be honest we went down just to see Donald Love play and he ended up scoring! We were screaming.” After the Black Cats went 1-0 down, the match finished in a 1-1 draw thanks to full-back Love’s equaliser before going to a penalty shootout which the visitors won 7-6.

Both clubs could not qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and despite the win gaining Sunderland two points, one for the draw and another for winning on penalties, they still finished bottom of Group H.

Max added: “It wasn’t a great game to be honest but I wasn’t expecting it to be.

“Me and Morgan have gone to lots of the Under 21 games whether they are at the Stadium of Light or at Eppleton.

“You get to see some of the local lads coming through so it’s a bit different to watching the first team.

“I went to school with the likes of Michael Ledger and Tommy Robson so it’s good to see them playing for our team.

“Some of them have done really well and we just hope they get a chance in the first team.”

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, Sunderland are bottom of the Championship with just one win in 16 league games.

The club sacked boss Simon Grayson last month.

They face fellow strugglers Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 18.