Money raised in memory of Gemma Finnigan to support schoolgirl in tumour fight

A schoolgirl who has undergone a life-saving operation on a brain tumour is set to benefit from a fundraising held in memory of a much-loved daughter.

Each year, Jennifer Finnigan - with the help of friend Sharon Potter - pull together an event to remember Gemma Finnigan.

Gemma Finnigan

Gemma, aged 24, was killed by her partner at the home they shared in Church View, Boldon in September 2013.

Previously her family and friends have raised funds for the Special Care Baby Unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoia Infirmary - a cause close to Gemma’s heart.

Now after hearing of the brave fight of eight-year-old Ruby Dunn from Sunderland, this year they have decided to donate the proceeds of a rock night to the youngster.

The pupil who attends South Hylton Primary School has recently undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour and is currently receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

It’s nice to see that someone is going to benefit from it straight away. And to help keep Gemma’s memory alive in this way is lovely. Jennifer Finnigan

Gemma’s mum Jennifer said: “Sharon has done a lot for Gemma and for her memory so when she mentioned Ruby and what she was going through, we wanted the money raised in Gemma’s name to be donated to her.

“It’s nice to see that someone is going to benefit from it straight away.

“And to help keep Gemma’s memory alive in this way is lovely.”

The rock night will be held on Friday August 4 at the British Legion Club in Queen Street, South Shields.

The night will feature music, there will also be a bingo and raffles.

Ruby’s mum Danielle Wanless, from Pennywell, Sunderland, said: “Ruby had been having headaches and vomitting for a while. Eventually we managed to get an MRI scan, where they found the tumour.

“They had a taxi wating for us outside of Sunderland Royal Hospital and we were taken straight up to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

“She was operated on within two days of her being diagnosed. It was originally to take a biopsy but they ended up taking a lot of the tumour away.

“She is currently having radiotherapy and chemotherapy.”

“It’s lovely what they are doing as they don’t know us. We hope when she is well enough, we will be able to take her on holiday.”

Tickets for the night are priced £7.