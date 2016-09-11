Mo Farah's wife celebrates first Great North Run with burger and chips and ice cream

Tania Farah fell to the ground as she completed her first Great North Run before she was congratulated by her husband Mo.

She looked shattered after finishing the half marathon in 1h 49m, watched by the Olympic double gold winner who was waiting at the the finish line in South Shields.

Tania and Mo Farah are all smiles for the cameras after the Great North Run. Pic: PA.

He helped her to her feet then the couple kissed and smiled for the cameras.

Tania, a mother-of-four, confided with Mo: "I'm dying" and thanked the woman who ran with her.

Afterwards she said: "I didn't know he was there at first. But it was so nice to see him after I gathered myself and the first thing I asked was 'did you win'?

"I crossed the line at 1.49 something and I am very, very happy with that.

Tania and Mo Farah at the Great North Run finishing area. Pic: PA.

"I am really pleased, I wanted to do it in under two hours. My aim was to get as close to 1.50, so I am very happy."

She added: "I had a guy next to me saying 'let's go for it' but I had nothing left so I did what i could but I didn't have Mo's kick.

"I was feeling an awful lot of pain from mile ten onward and at one point I thought how am I going to get to the finish line. I have got three miles left and I thought I can stop right now.

"I thought 'Mo is at the finish line' and if he was here right now he would be telling me to push on. So I kept telling myself to push through.

"A burger and chips and some ice cream tonight would be nice..."

At the winner's press conference, Farah said he had tried to keep his wife calm before the event, and had helped her training programme.

He said: "She was really nervous, she was saying 'I'm going to be sick' and I was just like, 'chill out'."

Tania Farah told husband Mo: "I'm dying" and thanked the woman who ran with her. Pic: PA.