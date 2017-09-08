Mo Farah hopes to score fourth Great North Run win in a row this weekend

Sir Mo Farah hopes to end 2017 on a high by equalling the record number of the Great North Run wins on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic and five-time world champion retired from the track this summer - but he is targeting his fourth consecutive Great North Run victory over 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, it should be quite exciting. It’s the end of the season and I like to end it in Newcastle.

“I’ve been training reasonably well, the field is quite loaded on Sunday so it’s going to be hard. I’m just out to enjoy it.”

Farah will be competing against Dathan Ritzenhein, last year’s runner-up, alongside five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat, Olympic marathon silver medallist Feyisa Lilesa and New Zealand twins Zane and Jake Robertson – and sees Ritzenhein as the clear rival to his crown.

Farah added: “Dathan will be a threat now that he has ran here as well as me.

“There’s Lagat and the Robertsons so it will be tough. It’s going to be a good race, let’s see what happens.”

Late Kenyan long-distance runner Benson Masya, who died in 2003, won the Great North Run four times between 1991 and 1996. He holds the record.