Mixed views on OAP village plans on historical South Tyneside site

Gazette readers have had their say over plans to turn a landmark site in South Tyneside into a retirement village.

An application has been submitted for the current Roundel’s site on the corner of Harton Lane in South Shields, to be turned into 49 apartments for the over-60s by McCarthy and Stone.

The land used to be the site of Harton Dye Works, which operated from 1903 to 1970 - this was an extension to Harton Moor Laundry (South Shields Laundry Co) which was established in 1899. However, Roundel, which moved into the area in the early 1970s, has been so successfully in recent times it’s now outgrown the site and will relocate to Washington, where it already has other facilities.

Tom Brindle, the kitchen and bedroom specialist’s financial controller, said: “Following a series of unprecedented growth, we have become one of the 50 fastest growing companies in the North East. “We will be moving over to Washington where we already have facilities.”

The application, which has been sent to South Tyneside Council, states that the current building would be demolished to make way for the new builds. The self-contained apartments earmarked for the 0.93 acre site would be privately owned.

There would also be 33 car parking spaces, plus a communal home owner’s lounge, mobility scooter parking and guest suite.

However, Gazette readers’ have mixed views on the potential development when asked if they thought it was a good idea.

Kathleen Jayne Tudberry wrote: “Don’t see why not.”

But Terry Moody was worried that potential residents may have further to travel than they realise for amenities.

They wrote: “Where are the nearby shops and amenities? The blurb makes it sound like the Nook is just on their doorstep.

Heather Ditchburn Curry had concerns about the location.

She stated: “I don’t think it is, right on a main road, won’t be peaceful at all.”

Caroline Hall added: “A dementia village would be more appropriate.”