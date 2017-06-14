Mixed picture on Sunderland jobs figures

The number of people looking for work in Sunderland fell by more than 30 last month.

There were 5,840 people receiving out-of-work benefits across Wearside in May, down from 5,875 in April.

There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work is at a new record high of 1.22 million people and the employment rate has reached its highest level since comparable records began – 72.2%. David Gauke

But the claimant count is up by more than 480 year-on-year.

Steve McCall, from JobCentre Plus, said the employment picture in the city was healthy: “We have major recruitment with the likes of Parseq and Royal Mail,” he said.

“But there are opportunities across a wide range of sectors.”

Commenting on the regional picture, Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, David Gauke said: “There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work is at a new record high of 1.22million people and the employment rate has reached its highest level since comparable records began – 72.2%.

“This is good news for families as we continue to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”

Jonathan Walker, head of policy and campaigns, with the North East England Chamber of Commerce said: “These figures build on the good news last month and confirm the remarkable improvements we have seen in recent months.

“Significant increases in employment and falls in unemployment demonstrate the opportunities available in the North East as we continue to progress faster than many other parts of the UK.

“The long-term trends are clearly moving in the right direction.

“With the right support from the new Government, we believe we can build on our reputation as a working North East.”