Mission complete: Steve Berry climbs highest peaks across world’s seven continents

There ‘ain’t no mountains high enough’ anymore for South Tyneside adventurer Steve Berry.

Steve has become one of just a few hundred people to have climbed the highest peaks on each of the world’s seven continents

The 61-year-old completed his last challenge - climbing the Antarctica’s Mount Vinson - at the weekend.

Steve, from Central Avenue, South Shields, says he is elated by his achievement of finishing his ‘Seven Summit Odyssey’.

He said: “I’m still in a bit of a whirl and can’t believe I’ve been and completed it.

“I’ve seen some stunning sights and met amazing people as well.

“Also I found having 24 hours of daylight here in the Antarctic very unusual to deal with. It made it difficult to sleep properly.”

But he added: “I’m privileged and grateful for the chances that came my way allowing me to fulfil my dream!”

Steve started his journey to complete his final mission on December 23.

He conquered his previous quests - Mount Everest, in the Himalayas; Mount Kosciuszko, in Australia; Argentina’s Aconcagua; Mount Denali, in Alaska; Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, and Mount Elbrus, in Russia - with his walking partner Ray Smith.

It was a chance meeting in November which set him up with a chance to climb the final peak on his list.

He was trekking on Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal – which was not part of his challenge - when he was offered a last-minute place to be part of a group to climb Mount Vinson.

Steve said: “It was strange being part of a group instead of climbing with Ray.

“He would have loved it.”

“We had three hard consecutive days without rest in order to beat some bad weather so that made it difficult.

“When we got to the summit the wind picked up and the temperature plummeted to minus 25C.

“That’s why my camera packed in.”

Steve is now keen to get home to spend ‘Christmas’ with his family and to start writing a book - ‘Adventure before Dementia: A Life with Altitude’.

He added: “I am so excited about seeing family and friends.

“It was hard being away from them at Christmas, but worth it in the end.”