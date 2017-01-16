Missing woman, 28, found safe and well

A woman who was missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Hannah Schofield, 28, had last been seen in the Houghtonside area of Houghton on Tuesday, January 3.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said today she has been found.
A woman who was missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Hannah Schofield, 28, had last been seen in the Houghtonside area of Houghton on Tuesday, January 3.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said today she has been found.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.