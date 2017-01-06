Missing Washington man Adrian believed to be in Dundee

A missing Washington man is believed to be in Scotland.

Adrian Lee was last seen on Monday, January 2, when he left his home in Chipchase in Oxclose.

Adrian Lee is believed to be in Scotland after his car was spotted in Dundee

His car - a blue Toyota Aygo registration AJ60 LTU - was later seen on Monday afternoon on CCTV on the Forth Bridge in Scotland and has since been spotted in Dundee.

Enquiries are on-going to trace him.

Adrian, 58, is described as 6ft tall, with a shaven head and dark goatee beard. He was wearing black lace up shoes, a black sweatshirt and a black Harley Davidson jacket.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned for him and want to hear he is safe and well.

Adrian Lee's car has been seen in Dundee

Adrian, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 271 030117. Anyone phone outside of the Northumbria Police area should ring 101 and ask to be put through to Northumbria when prompted.