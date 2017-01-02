Missing pensioner with Alzheimer's sparks concern

An appeal has been launched to track down a 79-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Betty Walsh was last seen in Lyndhurst Road in Benton, Newcastle, at around 11.30am this morning.

She has Alzheimer's and could possibly be in a confused state.

She is described as 5ft tall with grey hair and was wearing a red Duffle coat.

She wears glasses and is believed to have a small brown leather shoulder handbag with her.

Northumbria Police say it is possible Betty may have got on a bus in the area.

Anyone who has seen her either in Benton or on a local bus is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 357 020117.