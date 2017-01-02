Missing pensioner with Alzheimer's sparks concern

An appeal has been launched to track down a 79-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Betty Walsh was last seen in Lyndhurst Road in Benton, Newcastle, at around 11.30am this morning.
She has Alzheimer's and could possibly be in a confused state.
She is described as 5ft tall with grey hair and was wearing a red Duffle coat.
She wears glasses and is believed to have a small brown leather shoulder handbag with her.
Northumbria Police say it is possible Betty may have got on a bus in the area.
Anyone who has seen her either in Benton or on a local bus is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 357 020117.
