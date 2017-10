A man who was missing from Houghton has been found.

Layton Wood, 35, had last been seen on Collingwood Drive in Shiney Row, Houghton at around 00.05am this morning.

Northumbria Police says he has now been found safe and well.

"Missing Sunderland man Layton Wood has now been located by our officers. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal," said a spokesman.