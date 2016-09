A missing 13-year-old girl police had "serious concerns" for has been found safe and well.

Katie Breen, of Witton Road, Ferryhill, had last been seen by a neighbour at 9.30am today.

However, after an appeal was launched by Northumbria Police, she was found.

A police statement said: "We have located missing 13-year-old girl Katie Breen and she is safe and well. Many thanks for sharing our appeal."