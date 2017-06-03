Miracle baby Jacob Coyle beats all the odds as he approaches first birthday

Miracle boy Jacob Coyle has had quite a dramatic journey in his short life – but just look at him now!

Little Jacob is approaching a first birthday medics feared he would not reach.

Jacob with mum Megan shortly after being born.

His mum Megan, of St Luke’s Road, near the South Hylton area, was advised to terminate her pregnancy at her 20-week scan, as it was highly unlikely her baby would live after birth.

She was told that because of a lack of fluid, and only one kidney – which was not working – the baby’s lungs would not develop and he would not be able to breathe outside of the womb.

Megan, now 24, refused the termination, and gave birth at Sunderland Royal Hospital on July 1 last year.

Megan’s mum, Linda Weir, 44, said: “With every scan, they told Megan that her baby had a lovely strong heartbeat, and she said she couldn’t be the one to stop that heartbeat. She had to carry on.

Megan delivered the sweetest little baby I had ever laid my eyes on Linda Weir

“Some days were bearable and some were dark.

“Megan started to tell me she was preparing for the worst but hoping for the best, and when the day of the birth arrived, we just hoped for some time, just a little time.

“Megan delivered the sweetest little baby I had ever laid my eyes on, Jacob James, a handsome little boy at 5lb 1oz, just a tiny 2.3 kg.

“He was alive but not very responsive, so we waited. He was getting pink and starting to cry. This wasn’t what we were told would happen.”

Dialysis machine NIDUS has played a huge role in keeping Jacob alive.

Against all the odds, Jacob pulled through, and was transfered to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

The last 11 months have been full of ups and downs, and Jacob has been treated since March by NIDUS, a dialysis machine developed for babies with kidney disease or kidney failure, which is only available in Newcastle.

Jacob’s family has been told that, if he had been based anywhere else in the country, he would not be here today.

He still has a tough battle ahead, and needs to reach 10kg to be eligible for a kidney transplant, but Jacob’s family now has hope, ans he continues to be treated at Ward 1A and Ward 7 of the RVI.

His family will raise funds for the wards with a special event on Friday at South Hylton Working Mens Club, in High Street, Sunderland.

The event will feature a DJ, guest singers, a raffle and bingo, and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £3 and can be bought on the night.