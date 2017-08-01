Minute's applause in memory of Bradley Lowery before Sunderland season opener

Sunderland AFC will pay tribute to cancer battler Bradley Lowery with a minute's applause before Friday's first game of the season against Derby County.

The Black Cats host the Rams at the Stadium of Light in a 7.45pm kick-off, the first match of the 2017/18 Championship.

And the club have announced that supporters will be encouraged to show their support for Bradley's family by taking part in a minute's applause.

The six-year-old died last month following a brave fight against neuroblastoma.

In the past year Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, featured as mascot for his beloved SAFC as well as Everton and England.

He struck up a heartwarming friendship with former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe, who has since moved to Bournemouth, which touched the world.

Sunderland AFC’s chief executive, Martin Bain said: “Bradley had the most amazing impact on our club and the wider football community.

"It is fitting that we can come together at our first league game of the new season to pay tribute to this wonderful little boy, whose love for Sunderland was evident for all to see."

In addition, the club have announced that it will look to help the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is in the process of becoming a registered charity.