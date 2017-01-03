Micropub plans rejected for former gravestone maker site

Planners have called time on plans to turn a former South Tyneside stone masons shop into a trendy micropub

An application was submitted to South Tyneside Council for a new drinking venue to be created in Westoe Road, South Shields.

A micropub has a relatively small floor space. Jill Palmer

Applicant Jill Palmer, of the Moulders Arms in Birtley, wanted to transform the vacant site, which was previously used as Strettle Memorials.

Ms Palmer’s planning application stated: “A micropub has lsmall floor space when compared to the traditional pub.

“It is a meeting place, with no TV, jukebox, no gaming machines, only snacks and nuts etc will be available, background music and quality real ales in a comfortable environment.

“Sales of alcohol are limited to real ales, a small selection of wines and craft lager aimed at the more mature drinker.

“Being independent we would be able to source local micro breweries and offer good quality real ales and craft lager at a good price.”

However, planning officials rejected the plans because of possible effects on nearby residential properties.

The decision notice stated: “There is a significant number of residential properties within close proximity to this application site.

“The majority of commercial activity undertaken within this area takes place during the day and not at an evening.

“The proposed use and its evening opening hours until 10pm and 11pm, and the noise and general disturbance caused by activities associated with it, would be detrimental to the existing levels of amenity enjoyed by these neighbouring residents.”