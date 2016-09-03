Metros delayed after passenger takes ill on train

One person has been taken to hospital after becoming unconscious on a Metro from Gateshead to South Hylton.

An ambulance was called to Gateshead Stadium around 3.45pm after a passenger alerted the driver that a person on the train had become unconscious.

A Nexus spokesman said trains were delayed for around 15 minutes while the ambulance arrived, but said the service has now resumed.



A spokesman said: "A passenger alerted the driver that another passenger had become unconscious on the train and an ambulance was called.

"Trains heading to South Shields and South Hylton were held until it arrived.

"The service has now resumed."