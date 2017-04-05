Metro services resume after technical fault knocks out trains at peak morning commuter time

Metro services are back in action after a technical fault knocked out trains and caused misery for passengers this morning.

Services between South Shields and Bede were off from about 6am after the system failure.

Passengers were forced to switch to bus routes at peak commuter time, with Go North East accepting Metro tickets on its 27 services.

A 900 replacement service was later brought in, operating between Jarrow and South Shields.

Metro announced shortly after 9am that services had resumed, however, with buses accepting Metro tickets until 9.30am.