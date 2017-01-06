Metro service suspended on section of line due to track fault

Part of the Metro line has been closed due to a track fault after services were first hit by delays.

Commuters faced longer journeys this morning because of the Network Rail track circuit fault at East Boldon.

The service has now said the line between Brockley Whins and East Boldon has now been closed in both directions.

A spokesman said: "There is a replacement bus service running between Heworth and East Boldon, and staff will be monitoring the situation at the stations.

"If you need to know where to find your replacement bus stop, in the station there will be a transfer map.

"Also in our timetable section of our website there is onward travel information."

Earlier today, the service said people would have an extended journey time of approximately 15 minutes, with every third train may not likely to run due to the nature of the disruption, with a knock on effect on the system.

The spokesman added: "Thank you for your patience, and we are sorry for any inconvenience."