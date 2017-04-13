Metro service suspended due to failed train

Metro passengers faced travel headaches after a broken down train led to the service being suspended on a key part of the track.

Trains were not passing between East Boldon and Sunderland after a train failed shortly after 12pm.

Go North East services number nine and X36 were accepting Metro tickets.

Metro tweeted at 12.35pm that the service had resumed again after the train was moved out of the way, albeit with delays.

A Nexus spokesman had earlier said: “We currently have no Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland due to a broken down train.

"Efforts are ongoing to get the failed train back up to Pelaw and out of the way so that we can resume services.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.

“If travelling in the affected area passengers can use their Metro tickets on the Go North East services 9 and X36.

“Metro trains are still able to shuttle between South Hylton and Sunderland.

“All the latest information is on our Twitter page @My_Metro and on www.nexus.org.uk”