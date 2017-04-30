Metro service off on two stretches of line due to power problems

No trains are operating on the Metro on the routes in and out of South Tyneside and Sunderland due to a problem with the power supply.

The service has been brought to a halt between Monument and Brockley Whins and Monument and Jarrow.

Go North East buses are accepting Metro tickets on bus services 27, 56 and X10.

Further details are expected on the issues soon, with updates available via @My_Metro on Twitter and the Tyne and Wear Metro Facebook page.