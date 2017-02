Metro commuters are being urged to bring cash to pay for tickets this morning.

Service bosses say they are having network issues with the card readers at stations and are asking customers to bring cash to purchase their tickets.

Metro is experiencing problems with ticket machine card readers

Anyone unable to purchase a ticket should contact the Help Point at the station.

A statement said: "Engineers are currently on site trying to rectify the issue. We will update once we have further information.

"Thank you for your patience."