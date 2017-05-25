Messages of love pour in for Bradley Lowery

Messages of support and love have been pouring in for Bradley Lowery and his family following news the cancer has spread rapidly.

The youngster’s heartbroken family confirmed the six-year-old is now receiving palliative care at his home in Blackhall ahead of a course of radiotherapy in a bid to make him as comfortable as possible.

Bradley Lowery at a Sunderland match.

A statement posted on the Bradley Lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page, said: “Bradley had a scan on Monday and it showed what we feared.

“Bradley’s cancer is spreading at a very fast rate and he has now got lots of new tumours including in his lungs.

“We are heartbroken this is happening so fast. Bradley is now receiving palliative care at home.”

Hundreds of people have expressed their love for the brave youngster on our Facebook pages.

Your little boy is a beacon in this cruel world of ours Moira Bell

Sue Palmer Connolly Gray, said: “I’m so sorry to hear this sad news, I’m sorry for his family and I’m so sorry you are going through this Bradley you are so brave little man, I wish I could take the pain away for you so you could enjoy life and watching your’s and mine favourite team, God bless little man you brave little man x x x.”

Moira Bell, wrote: “So so sorry to hear this awful news. Bradley your beautiful smile and courage is known the world over and if anyone should feel down then they only need to think of you and that will raise there spirits.

“Keep smiling that sunshine smile bonnie lad, to your mam and dad I have you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Your little boy is a beacon in this cruel world of ours.”

Andy Brown, added: “Puts everything into perspective. We have nothing to whinge or moan about as long as we have our own and our loved ones health. Wish I could take your pain away.”

Mel Garraghan-Moore, said: “Although we have known for a while that Bradley’s cancer is terminal, to hear that he is close to the end is desperately sad. My heart goes out to him and the Lowery family.”

Pamela Smith, said: “God bless you little man. You are one brave little soldier. Wish we could take all the pain away for you Bradley. That little smiling face lights up the world.xxx”

Caroline Johnson, said: “Why is life so unfair? This gorgeous little fella who has captured the hearts of our country probably even the world, having his life so cruelly cut short before it’s even began. I can’t even begin to imagine what his family must be going through. God bless them all.”

Debbie Roberts, said: “No words to express how everyone is feeling, my heart and sole are with you all xxx.”

Joanne Baldwin, said: “So heartbreaking for you all, Bradley is such an inspiration with an infectious smile, undoubtedly the bravest little boy.”

Elsie Dodsworth, added: “God bless this little boy who the country has taken in their hearts xxx.”

Scott Montgomery, wrote: “Just so sad, can this week get any worse? Just so tragic such a brave kid.”

Janice Dee, said: “Life is so unfair. My heart breaks for this adorable child. He is a fighter for sure, but he is fighting a disease that doesn’t care who it takes. How heartbreaking. I wish and pray for him everyday and would change places in a second. Love you Bradley.x”