Messages of love for brave battler Bradley Lowery

Messages of support have been pouring in for brave youngster Bradley Lowery after he was forced to cancel a visit from England player Jermain Defoe.

The poorly five-year-old, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma, was too ill to have a visit from the Sunderland play who has become his ‘best pal’.

Be brave Bradley you are a little trooper. Keep that smile shining out like the star you are Carol Howley

The Blackhall youngster was in a lot of pain and said he didn’t want Jermain to see him like that.

Well-wishers took to the Hartlepool Mail’s Facebook page to send get well messages to the little boy.

Katherine Whittingham, said: “Oh no. God bless him.”

Jean Hart, said: “Get well soon Bradley. Hugs x.”

Bev Bell, said: “Get well soon little man x.”

Tracy Holland, wrote: “Keep strong little man.”

Sheila Dignen, said: “Bless him keep fighting little man xxx.”

Terry Bayliss, said: “Hope to see you smiling soon you young courageous man xx.”

Jo Tetley, said: “Keep strong little man. Love ❤and hugs sent to you and your family.”

Pat Swinbourne, said: “Poor little lad, hope he is as well as he can be soon.”

Lynne Sanderson, said: “Big hugs little man to you and your family xx.”

Graeme Horn, said: “Seen the picture of him and Defoe in hospital, very touching chin up Bradley.”

Carol Howley, added: “Be brave Bradley you are a little trooper. Keep that smile shining out like the star you are x.”

Emma Hill, said: “Feel better soon little man xxx.”

Gillian Swanson, said: “Keep fighting little man xxx.”

Patricia Theresa Alessandra, said: “Heavenly Father please look after Bradley and make him better, Amen.”

Michelle Dalgleish, said: “When will the poor boy get a break? Get well soon champion, you’re a little fighter, big big hugs xxxx.”

And, David Pippa, wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking...get well soon Bradley and keep fighting lil man ❤xx.”

Since returning home from his England mascot appearance at Wembley at the weekend, Bradley is back in hospital suffering from a high temperature and pain from antibody medication.

Posting on his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery said: “He has had a high temperature and pain in his legs and arms off the treatment.

“He even cancelled a visit from his best friend today as he didn’t want Jermain to see him like this. It broke my heart when he said that to me and his daddy.”