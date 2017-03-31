Messages of love for brave battler Bradley Lowery

Messages of support have been pouring in for brave youngster Bradley Lowery after he was forced to cancel a visit from England player Jermain Defoe.
The poorly five-year-old, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma, was too ill to have a visit from the Sunderland play who has become his ‘best pal’.
Be brave Bradley you are a little trooper. Keep that smile shining out like the star you areCarol Howley
The Blackhall youngster was in a lot of pain and said he didn’t want Jermain to see him like that.
Well-wishers took to the Hartlepool Mail’s Facebook page to send get well messages to the little boy.
Katherine Whittingham, said: “Oh no. God bless him.”
Since returning home from his England mascot appearance at Wembley at the weekend, Bradley is back in hospital suffering from a high temperature and pain from antibody medication.
Posting on his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery said: “He has had a high temperature and pain in his legs and arms off the treatment.
“He even cancelled a visit from his best friend today as he didn’t want Jermain to see him like this. It broke my heart when he said that to me and his daddy.”