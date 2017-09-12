Members of Sunderland church clean up streets in litter pick

Members of a Sunderland church have been hitting the streets as they look to improve the look of a city community.

The street cleaning exercise, called Pave the Way, was jointly commissioned by Pallion councillor Amy Wilson and the director of RCCG Livingpraise Church, Pastor Niran Oladipo around the middle of last year.

The litter pick took place on Saturday.

The exercise which started with less than 10 people present at the commissioning but has had an exponential increase to around 30 to 40 members joining in the cleaning exercise every third Saturday of the month.

The street cleaning exercise mainly involves the picking of litters from the major streets of Sunderland, while the council cleaning team comes to collect the bin bags at the end of the activity.

Pastor Oladipo said: “We believe that everyone in this city is entitled to live and work in a safe and clean environment, we have thus decided to join Sunderland City Council in ensuring that we have a clean and tidy city for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Samuel Olu, of the church, added: “It’s going very well because the numbers taking part in the litter pick have really grown.

Church members carry out a pick every month.

“There used to be betweeen 10 and 20 but now we’re getting 30 to 40 on the days we do it.

“There definitely has been a litter problem in the Pallion Road area because we collected 24 bin bags of rubbish on one of the days the team were out.

“In Pallion, most of the shops are very, very happy with the work we have done and we get a lot of people coming up to thank us for the effort.

“On one day, the manager of the Subway shop even came and asked us to come for a free drink, and it goes to show that the clean up is being appreciated.”

Anyone interested in joining the group in the litter pick can join the group on every third Saturday of the month at RCCG Livingpraise, Praise Hall, beside the Gulf Petrol Station in Pallion road, SR4 6LR.

Those looking to find out more details can call 0191 565 2910.