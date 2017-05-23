Meet the Sunderland teacher ready to climb every mountain for her pupil

A Sunderland teacher is set to take on a mountain of a challenge on behalf of a student.

Amy Etherington, a teacher at Diamond Hall Junior School, is in training to take on the Three Peaks Challenge, to raise cash for the Cystic Fibrosis team at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Diamond Hall Junior School teacher Amy Etherington is doing the 3 Peaks Challenge to raise money for the cystic fibrosis charity because one of the schools pupils Lewis Cole (11) has the illness. Amy is pictured here with Lewis.

Lewis Cole, 11, has been a pupil at the school for many years and struggles with the condition.

Now, Amy, 27, is planning to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours in a bid to support the team which does so much to help Lewis and other young sufferers.

She said: “Lewis is such a lovely little boy and a very intelligent boy as well.

“He has been through so much this year and been in hospital a few times, but he still managed to do his Sats exams.

Lewis is such a lovely little boy Amy Etherington

“It will be a big challenge for me, because I have my own health issues, but I am quite sporty, I go to the gym and play netball, so I’m hoping it will be ok.”

Amy said she wants to thank the team for all the help they give Lewis.

And, the Well Street school pupil is delighted that one of the teachers at his school is going to take on this challenge for the team which does so much to help him.

He said: “CF is a genetic disorder, which affects the lungs and digestive system. Having CF means that I need to take a lot of medication, do physiotherapy, have an overnight feed plus a lot more.

Diamond Hall Junior School teacher Amy Etherington is doing the 3 Peaks Challenge to raise money for the cystic fibrosis charity because one of the schools pupils Lewis Cole (11) has the illness. Amy is pictured here with Lewis.

“I regularly see the cystic fibrosis team based at the RVI hospital. I often have to be admitted to the RVI for IV antibiotics and other treatments.

“The CF team are very helpful. They always try their best to make sure they get me well again. They are always there for me and my family. They have my best interests at heart as they do for every other lucky child who goes to that wonderful hospital.

“They try to make sure I have everything I need and support me to be able to live as normal a life as possible.”

Amy will take on her challenge on June 24 and anyone who would like to sponsor her should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3peaks4cf.