Meet the North-East man with one of the dirtiest jobs this weekend - cleaning the toilets at Glastonbury

"It's a dirty job and someone has to do it" is the phrase many disgruntled workers have heard over the years when they have been asked to complete an unappealing task.

But who in their right mind would volunteer to clean portable toilets at this weekend's Glastonbury Festival for around 200,000 music fans?

Fancy cleaning these all weekend?

Seaham man David Groark is one such man in the worthy name of charity.

He is working four six-hour shifts until Sunday with the festival's Loo Crew in support of WaterAid’s global Water Fight campaign.

David, of Seaham, said; “I have supported the work of this amazing charity for a long time and I’m delighted to be part of this year’s Loo Crew down at Glastonbury.

“While I’m there I will be working four six-hour shifts over the course of the week, helping to keep the festival toilets spick and span for everyone.

"I'm looking forward to chatting to people about the work WaterAid do and joining in with the festival atmosphere.

“When I’m not volunteering, I’m looking forward to discovering some new bands and seeing some more well-known artists and shows too.

"I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Kate Tempest and our own North-East artists the Young‘uns and Nadine Shah.”

Water Fight’ is about fighting for every child everywhere to have clean water and a decent toilet.

One in three children do not have a decent toilet and one in 10 have no clean water, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

The Loo Crew brings together nationwide volunteers for the whole of the festival to clean long-drop toilets for people to use.

Christine Mellor, Water, industry partnership manager at WaterAid, said; “It’s fantastic to see Dave joining us at Glastonbury as part of our Loo Crew, supporting our campaign, the Water

Fight, and helping to make clean water and decent toilets normal for every child around the world by 2030.

“This is the second time Dave has volunteered which we are really grateful for and to all of our volunteers who help make a difference to the work that we do.”

To find out more about WaterAid's work, visit www.wateraid.org/uk