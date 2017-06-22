Meet the five generation family celebrating the arrival of baby girl

A Wearside family have been raising a glass following the birth of a baby girl which means they now span five generations.

After little Poppy Lathan came into the world on April 12, her living ancestors now stretch back as far as her great-great-grandmother Nancy Mowbray.

Nancy’s daughter Pat Hylton, 62, is mum to Victoria Hylton, who is in turn the mum of Poppy’s mum Danielle Kellett, who is 18.

The devoted family toasted the arrival of Poppy with a glass of champagne at Houghton restaurant Miss Nancy’s Bistro, in Newbottle Street.

Nancy lives in Shiney Row to this day, but Victoria and Danielle now live in Houghton after growing up in the Sunniside area of the same town.

Speaking to the Echo, Victoria, 36, who works as a carer, said: “We never thought something like this would happen, getting to five generations.

“I’m a young nana but then again I suppose I was a young mam as well.”

Victoria added that the birth of Poppy is particularly poignant for Nancy, 85.

“She thought a long time ago that she wouldn’t see any more babies, so for her to see her great-great-granchild is very special for us and for her.

“She’s absolutely delighted with her.”

The family also paid tribute to staff at Miss Nancy’s for hosting them for an afternoon.

“They were all lovely with us,” added Victoria.

“It’s a beautiful little place and the staff are all really friendly so we have to say thanks to them.”